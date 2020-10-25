Thane: 60-year-old man run over, car driver arrested

A 60-year-old unidentified man wasrun over in Thane city after which the driver of the carinvolved in the mishap was arrested, police said on Sunday

The man, possibly a beggar, was killed at around 7pmon Saturday, an official said

"Car driver Mushraf Mohammad Jamir Ansari was arrestedunder section 304A and 279 of IPC," the Thane Nagar policestation official said.