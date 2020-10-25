Maha: Deekshabhoomi celebrations kept simple due to outbreak

Celebrations at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur in connection with the 64th 'Dhammachakra Pravartan Day', which commemorates conversion to Buddhism of Babasaheb Ambedkar, were muted on Sunday with a few simple programmes held in view of the coronavirus outbreak, a senior functionary of the trust managing the memorial said. The architect of the Constitution had converted to Buddhism on Ashok Vijayadashami in 1956 at Deekshabhoomi and several lakh followers visit it every year.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all the programmes on the occasion of the 64th Dhammachakra Pravartan Day were observed in a simple manner today," Bhadant Arya Nagarjun Surai Sasai, president of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti, said. Floral tributes were paid to the legendary social reformer and monks recited Buddhavandana, he said.