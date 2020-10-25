A good chance we can get a deal with EU, says UK minister Lewis

A good chance we can get a deal with EU, says UK minister LewisReuters | London | Updated: 25-10-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 15:34 IST
Britain and the EU have a good chance of striking a deal on future relations, the British government's Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said on Sunday.
"I'm always an optimist ... and I hope and I think there's a good chance we can get a deal, but the EU need to understand it is for them to move as well," Lewis told the BBC.
