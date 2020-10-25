Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN Guv, CM, Dy CM greet people on Vijayadasami

The celebrations are an "inspiration for all of us to follow the path of righteousness," Purohit said in his greetings and extended good wishes to the people. "May this festival bring peace, harmony, happiness and good health in our state and nation," the governor said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-10-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 16:14 IST
TN Guv, CM, Dy CM greet people on Vijayadasami

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam greeted people on the occasion of Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadasami. The celebrations are an "inspiration for all of us to follow the path of righteousness," Purohit said in his greetings and extended good wishes to the people.

"May this festival bring peace, harmony, happiness and good health in our state and nation," the governor said. 'Ayudha' Pooja and Saraswathi Pooja are celebrated on Sunday and Vijayadasami on October 26.

Palaniswami, in an official release, wished the people success in their endeavours, health, wealth and prosperity. The chief minister sent a bouquet and greetings to Purohit on the occasion.

"On the happy and auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dasami, I extend my warm greetings to you and your family members," Palaniswami said. Purohit thanked the chief minister for the wishes and extended his festival greetings to him. Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Palaniswami, in a party release wished the people.

Ayudha Pooja is the auspicious day of worship by people to seek divine blessings to flourish in their respective businesses or professional careers and things related to their trade or profession are adorned with sandalwood and 'kumkum' during the pooja, they said. It is the belief of all that all good initiatives taken up on Vijayadasami will be successful, the AIADMK leaders said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Najwa Najjar announces new musical project 'Kiss of a Stranger'

Filmmaker Najwa Najjar has announced her upcoming project Kiss of a Stranger, based on an original script she wrote during the lockdown. According to Variety, the film is a musical project set during the Golden Age of Egyptian cinema in the...

Avendus Capital looks to treble asset management biz AUM to USD 3 bn by 2024

Leading investment bank Avendus Capital, which recently rejigged the top management as part of completing two decades of operations, is betting big on the asset management vertical, looking to treble its AUM to over USD 3 billion by 2024, a...

Entire Bihar is my family, serving people is my duty: Nitish Kumar

By Rizwan Arif While addressing a public rally in Phulparas constituency on Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lashed out at dynastic politics of the opposition and said that the whole state is his family.For others, wife, son, daugh...

Death toll among Armenian troops rises to 974 since start of conflict -Karabakh ministry

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Sunday it had recorded another 11 casualties among its forces, pushing the military death toll to 974 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.Fighting over the dispute...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020