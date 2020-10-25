TN Guv, CM, Dy CM greet people on Vijayadasami

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam greeted people on the occasion of Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadasami. The celebrations are an "inspiration for all of us to follow the path of righteousness," Purohit said in his greetings and extended good wishes to the people.

"May this festival bring peace, harmony, happiness and good health in our state and nation," the governor said. 'Ayudha' Pooja and Saraswathi Pooja are celebrated on Sunday and Vijayadasami on October 26.

Palaniswami, in an official release, wished the people success in their endeavours, health, wealth and prosperity. The chief minister sent a bouquet and greetings to Purohit on the occasion.

"On the happy and auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dasami, I extend my warm greetings to you and your family members," Palaniswami said. Purohit thanked the chief minister for the wishes and extended his festival greetings to him. Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Palaniswami, in a party release wished the people.

Ayudha Pooja is the auspicious day of worship by people to seek divine blessings to flourish in their respective businesses or professional careers and things related to their trade or profession are adorned with sandalwood and 'kumkum' during the pooja, they said. It is the belief of all that all good initiatives taken up on Vijayadasami will be successful, the AIADMK leaders said.