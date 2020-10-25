Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former legislator, various public delegations call on J-K Lt Governor for early redressal of their issues

Former Legislator and various public delegations on Sunday called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at the Raj Bhavan and sought his intervention in early redressal of their issues and grievances.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-10-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 17:08 IST
Former legislator, various public delegations call on J-K Lt Governor for early redressal of their issues
A visual of the metting with Lt Governor Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha. . Image Credit: ANI

Former Legislator and various public delegations on Sunday called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at the Raj Bhavan and sought his intervention in early redressal of their issues and grievances. According to a press statement from the Raj Bhavan, "A delegation of all J&K Mobile Seasonal Teachers Forum led by its President, Shabir Chowdhary apprised the Lt Governor about the issues of the Mobile/ Seasonal Centres."

"They requested the Lt Governor for converting Mobile/Seasonal centres into permanent Mobile Primary Schools, especially for Gujjar and Bakerwal community; regularization of seasonal EV (Teachers); provision of mid-day meal, bags, books, and other facilities in the mobile centres; enhancement of salaries; First Aid Training to Seasonal Mobile Teachers, the press statement read. Abid Hussain Ansari, former MLA, drew Lt Governor's attention towards various developmental issues of Zadibal constituency. He also projected several welfare issues of the Shia Community, as per the press statement.

Faculty Forum SKIMS Medical College-Hospital headed by its President Prof. Naseer A Mir also met the Lt Governor and apprised him of the Administrative issues of SKIMS Medical College. The Lt Governor enquired about COVID care facilities; bed capacity; ventilators and oxygen supplies, besides other basic Medicare facilities available in the Hospital.

A delegation of All J&K Plus-2 PSC Lecturers' Association also called on the Lt Governor and projected their concerning issues pertaining to assured career progression, and time-bound promotion. While interacting with the members of the delegations, the Lt Governor observed that the J&K Government is committed to reaching out to the people with responsive and accountable governance and is taking comprehensive measures for ensuring prompt and speedy disposal of their grievances. UT Administration is dedicated towards equitable development and welfare of all sections of the society without discrimination, he added.

He assured the members of the delegations that all their genuine issues would be looked into meticulously and taken up for redressal. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes WDC Archbishop Gregory

Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black US prelate to earn the coveted red capIn a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to faithful standing...

Motorcycling-Spain's COVID-19 measures will not affect Valencia races - Dorna CEO

MotoGPs two races in Valencia next month will not be affected by curfews if Spain declares a new state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 cases, promoters Dornas CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said on Sunday. A special cabinet meeting was called on ...

'One District One Product' virtual fair now extended till Oct 27 by UP govt

The ongoing One District One Product ODOP virtual fair, organised as an experiment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a grand success and has now been extended till October 27, an official spokesperson said here on Sunday. The fair, org...

Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes WDC Archbishop Gregory

Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black US prelate to earn the coveted red capIn a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to faithful standing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020