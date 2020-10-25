Former legislator, various public delegations call on J-K Lt Governor for early redressal of their issues

Former Legislator and various public delegations on Sunday called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at the Raj Bhavan and sought his intervention in early redressal of their issues and grievances. According to a press statement from the Raj Bhavan, "A delegation of all J&K Mobile Seasonal Teachers Forum led by its President, Shabir Chowdhary apprised the Lt Governor about the issues of the Mobile/ Seasonal Centres."

"They requested the Lt Governor for converting Mobile/Seasonal centres into permanent Mobile Primary Schools, especially for Gujjar and Bakerwal community; regularization of seasonal EV (Teachers); provision of mid-day meal, bags, books, and other facilities in the mobile centres; enhancement of salaries; First Aid Training to Seasonal Mobile Teachers, the press statement read. Abid Hussain Ansari, former MLA, drew Lt Governor's attention towards various developmental issues of Zadibal constituency. He also projected several welfare issues of the Shia Community, as per the press statement.

Faculty Forum SKIMS Medical College-Hospital headed by its President Prof. Naseer A Mir also met the Lt Governor and apprised him of the Administrative issues of SKIMS Medical College. The Lt Governor enquired about COVID care facilities; bed capacity; ventilators and oxygen supplies, besides other basic Medicare facilities available in the Hospital.

A delegation of All J&K Plus-2 PSC Lecturers' Association also called on the Lt Governor and projected their concerning issues pertaining to assured career progression, and time-bound promotion. While interacting with the members of the delegations, the Lt Governor observed that the J&K Government is committed to reaching out to the people with responsive and accountable governance and is taking comprehensive measures for ensuring prompt and speedy disposal of their grievances. UT Administration is dedicated towards equitable development and welfare of all sections of the society without discrimination, he added.

He assured the members of the delegations that all their genuine issues would be looked into meticulously and taken up for redressal. (ANI)