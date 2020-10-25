Left Menu
UP: Man slits his throat for 'sacrifice', hospitalised

A 49-year-old man tried to kill himself as part of a sacrificial ritual at a Shiv temple in Kurara area here, police said on Sunday. The SP said it appeared to be an act of superstition.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 25-10-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 17:58 IST
A 49-year-old man tried to kill himself as part of a sacrificial ritual at a Shiv temple in Kurara area here, police said on Sunday. Rukmani Mishra (49) reached Koteshwar Temple on Saturday night and tried to slit his throat with a knife, Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar Singh said.

He was seriously injured and rushed to hospital, where his condition was said to be stable. The SP said it appeared to be an act of superstition. A probe is on in the matter, he added.

