Tamil Nadu reports 2,869 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths

As many as 2,869 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu taking the tally of total cases to 7,09,005, said state Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

According to the state Health and Family Welfare Department, 31 people died due to the coronavirus infection in the state taking the death tally to 10,924.

Meanwhile, 4,019 discharges reported today taking the total discharged cases to 6,67,475. The state still has 30,606 active cases of coronavirus disease. (ANI)

Also Read: Khushbu Sundar joins BJP in New Delhi, welcomed by party's Tamil Nadu president Dr L Murugan