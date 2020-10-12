Left Menu
Khushbu Sundar joins BJP in New Delhi, welcomed by party's Tamil Nadu president Dr L Murugan

Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi on Monday at an event held in the party headquarters.

Updated: 12-10-2020 14:55 IST
Khushbu Sundar joined BJP in New Delhi on Monday.
Khushbu Sundar joined BJP in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi on Monday at an event held in the party headquarters. Sundar joined the BJP in the presence of the party's Tamil Nadu unit president, Dr L Murugan, party leader CT Ravi and spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Apart from her, Madan Ravichandran and Saravanan Kumaran from Tamil Nadu also joined the party in the presence of senior leaders at the BJP headquarters today. Ahead of joining BJP, Sundar launched a scathing attack on the Congress, stating that "some individuals at the higher level within the party are dictating terms, while people want to work sincerely are being supressed".

In the letter addressed to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, Sundar said she had joined the party post the 2014 general elections loss when it was at its lowest and had worked without the need for any recognition, fame or other gains. "I came into the fold of INC at the time when it was at its lowest, being defeated in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. I did not walk into the party for any monetary gains, name or fame. Few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed," the letter said.

"After a long thorough thought process over a period of time, I have decided to end my association with the party. Herewith I tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress," she added. Meanwhile, Sundar was dropped from the position of Congress national spokesperson by the party today "with immediate effect."

Sundar's crossover is taking place at a time when the BJP is trying to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu. The Legislative Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to take place next year. BJP's ally All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has already announced Edappadi K Palaniswami will be its chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming polls.

However, BJP leaders from the State have said that they want to have a bigger say, courtesy it being a national-level party. (ANI)

