Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawyer writes to AG seeking his consent to initiate contempt against Andhra CM

An advocate Sunday wrote to Attorney General K K Venugopal seeking his consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his press advisor for making allegations against a Supreme Court judge.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 22:14 IST
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his consent to initiate contempt against Andhra CM

An advocate Sunday wrote to Attorney General K K Venugopal seeking his consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his press advisor for making allegations against a Supreme Court judge. BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay said the letter by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister “scandalises” the authority of both the Supreme Court and the High Court and interferes with the judicial proceedings and the administration of justice.

“Even worse, if this kind of precedent were allowed, political leaders would start making reckless allegations against judges who do not decide cases in their favour and this trend would soon spell the death knell of an independent judiciary," Upadhyay wrote in his letter. “I am therefore seeking your kind consent under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 read with Rule 3 of the Rules to Regulate Proceedings for Contempt of the Supreme Court, 1975 to initiate criminal contempt against Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Shri Ajeya Kallam, Press Advisor of the Government of Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

According to Upadhyay's letter, the actions of these two individuals constitute grave criminal contempt of the Supreme Court of India and the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. It has been two weeks since the release of Reddy's letter in the public domain, and as yet, there has been no suo-motu contempt action initiated by the Supreme Court, the advocate said in his letter.

In an unprecedented move, the chief minister wrote to the CJI, alleging that the Andhra Pradesh High Court was being used to "destabilise and topple my democratically elected government." He had requested the CJI to look into the matter and consider initiating steps "as may be considered fit and proper to ensure that the state judiciary's neutrality is maintained". The chief minister had alleged that the senior apex court judge had proximity to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and that a "former judge of the honourable Supreme Court placed this fact on record".

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wolfsburg beats Bielefeld 2-1 for 1st Bundesliga win

Wolfsburg held on to beat visiting Arminia Bielefeld 2-1 on Sunday for its first win of the season in the Bundesliga. Sven Schipplocks 80th-minute strike gave Bielefeld hope of a point and prompted the home side to scramble to prevent an eq...

Sudan says it will discuss trade, migration deals with Israel

Sudan and Israel will discuss agreements to cooperate on trade and migration issues in the coming weeks, the Sudanese foreign ministry said on Sunday, signalling steps to implement a normalisation pact after decades of hostilities. Israel f...

McGowan wins Italian Open for 2nd European Tour title

English golfer Ross McGowan chipped in from a greenside bunker at No. 16 and rolled in a birdie at the last hole to earn a one-stroke victory at the Italian Open on Sunday, securing his first title on the European Tour in 11 years. McGowan ...

Nitish's govt lacked stability, even after majority he brought BJP to power through crooked means: Tejashwi

There was no stability in the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led government in Bihar in the past four years, said Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday adding that he would provide it along with permanent jobs to the youth a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020