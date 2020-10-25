Bengaluru man stabs brother to death with kitchen knife

A case of murder was reported by Bengaluru Police on Sunday where a younger brother allegedly killed his older sibling after the latter tried to assault him with a kitchen knife. As per the official statement of police, the victim, HS Ravi (36) had a fight with his wife Radhika on Sunday while the victim's younger brothers Aadhishankar (31) and Kathick (28) intervened to stop the fight.

"The victim Ravi tried to assault Aadhishankar and Karthik with a kitchen knife. Immediately Aadhishankar snatched the knife and stabbed Ravi in the chest near the heart. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead," the police said. The police have taken the accused Aadhishankar into custody and further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)