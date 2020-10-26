Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Man kills wife after quarrel in Palghar

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife after a quarrel in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday. The incident took place at Vikramgad in the district on Saturday, they said. The 30-year-old victim had separated from her first husband and later married the accused, identified as Ankush L Kakva, an official at Vikramgad police station said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-10-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 10:34 IST
Maha: Man kills wife after quarrel in Palghar

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife after a quarrel in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday. The incident took place at Vikramgad in the district on Saturday, they said.

The 30-year-old victim had separated from her first husband and later married the accused, identified as Ankush L Kakva, an official at Vikramgad police station said. The accused had the suspicion that his wife was having an affair with another man and the couple used to have frequent fights over the issue, he said.

They again had a quarrel on Saturday following which the accused allegedly beat up and kicked his wife. The woman was later rushed to a hospital in Jawhar area where she died, the official said. The police arrested the accused on Sunday and registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Xi's carbon neutrality vow to reshape China's five-year plan

Chinese leaders will discuss ambitious new measures to tackle climate change on Monday at a government plenum to finalize a new five-year national development plan after Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to make the country carbon neutra...

Aurobindo inks pact with New Mountain Capital to sell US-based unit for USD 550 mn

Aurobindo Pharma on Monday said it has inked a pact to divest Natrol, a wholly-owned unit of its US-based subsidiary, to private equity firm New Mountain Capital for USD 550 million around Rs 4,048 croreAurobindo Pharma had acquired Natrol ...

Australia refers invasive search of women at Qatar airport to federal police

An incident at Dohas Hamad airport, where Australian women were taken off a plane and subjected to an invasive search after the discovery of a newborn baby abandoned in the terminal, has been referred to Australian federal police, Australia...

Sikkim CM thanks Defence minister for inaugurating road project in state

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for inaugurating the alternate alignment Gangtok Nathula Road in the state. Singh on Sunday via video conferencing inaugurated the road project from the head...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020