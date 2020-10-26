Left Menu
NCB arrests TV actress for procuring drugs in Mumbai

Acting on a tip-off, the NCB officials apprehended the actress while she was allegedly receiving ganja from a person at Machimar locality in Versova area of Andheri on Saturday. The anti-drug agency seized 99 gm ganja from their possession, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 10:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 30-year-old television actress was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after she was allegedly caught buying drugs in Mumbai, an official said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, the NCB officials apprehended the actress while she was allegedly receiving ganja from a person at Machimar locality in Versova area of Andheri on Saturday.

The anti-drug agency seized 99 gm ganja from their possession, the official said. The actress and the drug supplier, identified as Faisal (20), were subsequently arrested, he said.

During their questioning, it came to light that the seized drug was sourced from one Deepak Rathaur, a resident of Versova, who was also later arrested, the official said. A case was registered against all the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that the NCB was conducting a probe into the case.

