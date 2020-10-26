Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Sandeep, Ramees Smuggled gold for MLA Karat Rasak

A report of the Customs department that includes the statement of Soumya BS, wife of Kerala Gold Smuggling Case accused Sandeep Nair has been made public.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 26-10-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 11:41 IST
Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Sandeep, Ramees Smuggled gold for MLA Karat Rasak
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A report of the Customs department that includes the statement of Soumya BS, wife of Kerala Gold Smuggling Case accused Sandeep Nair has been made public. She gave a statement against Karat Razak, an LDF-backed independent MLA from Koduvally, Kozhikode district and Karat Faisal, an LDF-backed independent Councillor of Koduvally Municipality.

In that report, Customs stated, "She also knew that Sandeep and Ramees were smuggling gold for Karat Faisal and Karat Rasak." "Sandeep used to physically assault her since she objected Sandeep getting involved in smuggling. Sandeep had told her that he used to get the help of Swapna Suresh and Sarith in clearing the baggage as diplomatic cargo. She also knew that Sandeep and Ramees (another accused) were smuggling gold for Karat Faisal and Karat Rasak; that she knew that they were smuggling gangs from Koduvally, Kozhikode," the report read.

"Another statement of Soumya BS was recorded on 31.07.2029, one day I came to house when Sandeep was also at home, that after that she heard the sound of the drilling machine from one of the rooms, Sandeep came out and showed her a cylindrical solid object and Sandeep told her that it was gold and said that he is the only mediator and the gold is brought with the knowledge of Swapna and Sarith," the report further read.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

England cancels soccer friendly against Germany

England has canceled its womens friendly match against Germany on Tuesday after a member of its backroom staff tested positive for the coronavirusThe Football Association says it has made the decision in light of current protocols in German...

Delhi Capitals eye playoff berth in clash against SRH

Delhi Capitals would look to complete the unfinished business and seal their place in the playoffs when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday. Two back-to-back defeats against Kolkata Knig...

Three civilians wounded in Kabul magnetic mine blast

At least three civilians have been wounded in a magnetic mine blast in the Afghanistan Capital, confirmed the Kabul Police. According to Tolo News quoting a statement from the Police, the blast took place at 7.35 am local time in the Haji N...

Florida police chief piloting plane killed in crash

A Florida police chief died Sunday morning when the plane he was piloting crashed into an open field, authorities said. Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn confirmed the death of Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham, news outlets reported.Marion County Fire R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020