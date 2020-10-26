Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC stays MP HC order asking political parties to conduct virtual campaign for bypoll

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Madhya Pradesh High Court order asking political parties to conduct their campaign for the November 3 assembly bypolls virtually instead of holding physical rallies due to COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 12:09 IST
SC stays MP HC order asking political parties to conduct virtual campaign for bypoll
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Madhya Pradesh High Court order asking political parties to conduct their campaign for the November 3 assembly bypolls virtually instead of holding physical rallies due to COVID-19. A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take an appropriate decision with regard to political rallies as per law and keeping in mind COVID-19 guidelines. The top court was hearing pleas of the ECI and Madhya Pradesh Energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar challenging the high court's order of October 20. The top court also asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Tomar, to make a representation to the ECI for loss of time in electioneering due to HC's order. The poll panel has assailed the HC order, saying the conduct and management of elections are overseen by it under the Constitution and Article 329 of the Constitution puts an express bar on judicial interference in midst of electoral process. The plea said the poll panel's COVID-19 guidelines on election rallies or meetings were formulated on September 25 in exercise of its powers. As per guidelines and the SOP of the state government, political gatherings of over 100 people with safety measures can be allowed, it said. Tomar, who is contesting as a BJP candidate from Gwalior constituency for the bypoll in Madhya Pradesh, submitted in his plea that the high court has erred in its finding as the ECI under Article 324 of Constitution has issued its COVID-19 guidelines dated September 29, permitting "physical gatherings" for election campaigns subject to specified restrictions

Bypoll for 28 assembly seats in the state will be held on November 3.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC rejects interim prayer of TN, AIADMK for 50 pc OBC quota in medical seats for 2020-21

The Supreme Court Monday rejected the interim prayer of Tamil Nadu and the AIADMK party for grant of 50 per cent quota in medical seats surrendered by the state in all India quota for under graduate, post graduate and dental courses for the...

Coronavirus restrictions, SAP slump knock European stocks

European stocks sank on Monday, as Italy and Spain imposed fresh restrictions to control a resurgence in coronavirus cases, while shares in German heavyweight SAP slumped 20 after it cut its 2020 outlook.The pan-European STOXX 600 index tum...

Suzi Quatro wants Scarlett Johansson to star in her biopic

Veteran rock singer Suzi Quatro says she would like actor Scarlett Johansson to play the lead in her upcoming biopic. The 70-year-old musician, best known for her songs Can the can, Devil gate drive, Rolling stone, Mamas boy and Wiser than ...

Dengue is under control in Delhi: Kejriwal

Dengue is under control in Delhi like it was last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. He was speaking on the 8th Sunday of 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign against the vector-borne disease.Kejriwal changed water from pot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020