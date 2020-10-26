SC asks petitioner seeking CBI probe into Disha Salian’s death to approach Bombay HC

The Supreme Court on Monday asked a petitioner seeking a court-monitored CBI inquiry into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian to approach the Bombay High Court. Disha, 28, died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad in west Mumbai. Six days later, on June 14, 34-year-old Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra home. The matter came up for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde.

"Why don't you go to the Bombay High Court? They know the case and they will take an informed decision and then you may come here if there is any difficulty," the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, asked the petitioner's counsel. The petition was filed by advocate Puneet Dhanda who claimed that the deaths of Salian and Rajput are interconnected as they occurred under suspicious circumstances.

Advocate Vineet Dhanda, appearing for the petitioner, said a CBI probe was ordered in a similar connected case. "You may be having a case or not. But why are you not going to the high court. What is wrong with the Bombay High Court. They know all officers and they have evidences. Come here if you have a problem," the bench said, while allowing the petitioner to withdraw the plea with the liberty to approach the high court.

According to the plea, "...after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, various rumours and conspiracy theories have been linked between the deaths of Disha and Sushant, because both died in suspicious circumstances and at the peak of their successful professional career."