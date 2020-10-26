Left Menu
PM Modi to inaugurate National Conference on Vigilance and Anti Corruption tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Conference on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on the theme 'Vigilant India, Prosperous India' at 4

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 14:52 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate National Conference on Vigilance and Anti Corruption tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Conference on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on the theme 'Vigilant India, Prosperous India' at 4:45 pm on October 27 via video conferencing, officials said here on Monday. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) organises the National Conference coinciding with 'Vigilance Awareness Week', which is observed in India every year from October 27 to November 2.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the inaugural session of the conference will be live-streamed and available on 'pmindiawebcast.nic.in' link. "Activities in this conference would be focused on vigilance issues aimed at raising awareness and reaffirming India's commitment to promotion of integrity and probity in public life through citizen participation," the statement said.

The three-day conference would discuss the challenges in the investigation in foreign jurisdictions; Preventive Vigilance as a Systemic Check against Corruption; Systemic improvements for financial inclusion and prevention of bank frauds; Effective Audit as an Engine of Growth; Latest amendments to the Prevention of Corruption Act as an impetus to the fight against corruption; Capacity Building and Training; Multi Agency Coordination-an enabler for faster and more effective Investigation; Emerging Trends in Economic Offences, Cyber Crimes and Transnational Organised Crime-measures to Control and Exchange of Best Practices among Criminal Investigative Agencies. "The Conference shall bring policy-makers and practitioners on a common platform and will act as an enabler to combat corruption through systemic improvements and preventive vigilance measures, thereby ushering in good governance and accountable administration. This is a significant contributing factor for enabling ease of doing business in India," the statement said.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh will also address the inaugural session. Heads of Anti-Corruption Bureaux, Vigilance Bureaux, Economic Offence Wings/CID from States and Union Territories; CBI officials and representatives from various Central agencies will also participate in the event. The inaugural session will also be attended by Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of various states and Union Territories.

