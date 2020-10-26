Airstrike in northwestern Syria kills over 50 rebel fighters
Hammoud said it targeted a training camp in Idlib province run by Failaq al-Sham, one of the largest rebel groups in the Turkey-backed opposition The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war in Syria, said the strike killed 56 fighters and wounded nearly 50.PTI | Beirut | Updated: 26-10-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 16:33 IST
A Syrian opposition spokesman and a war monitor say an airstrike on a training camp in the last rebel enclave in northwestern Syria has killed over 50 fighters
Youssef Hammoud, a spokesman for the Turkey-backed Syrian opposition groups, said the airstrike on Monday is believed to have been carried out by Russia. Hammoud said it targeted a training camp in Idlib province run by Failaq al-Sham, one of the largest rebel groups in the Turkey-backed opposition
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war in Syria, said the strike killed 56 fighters and wounded nearly 50. Rescue missions are still underway, the Observatory said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Syrian
- Sham
- Hammoud
- Youssef Hammoud
ALSO READ
Russia and Syrian air strikes on rebel-held Idlib amount to war crimes - HRW
Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer
Air strikes on Syrian rebel camp kill 20 people - sources
Report: Bombing kills Syrian cleric key to deals with rebels
Syrian minister leads mourners for cleric killed in bombing