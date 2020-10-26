Left Menu
Trader kidnapped in UP's Baghpat, rescued hours later

An iron trader who was allegedly kidnapped for ransom from Badaut here on Monday morning was rescued from the jungles of a village later in the day, police said.

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 26-10-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 19:13 IST
The kidnappers fled after seeing large police deployment, they said.

Aadesh Jain left his residence in Khatri Gadhi locality for his shop at Bhagwan Mahaveer Marg around 5 am but did not return. His family later informed the police that they received a call asking for a ransom of Rs 1 crore, the police said. The trader was rescued from the jungles of Ratoul village, they said.

Jain, who was produced before the media, said the kidnappers told him that they had mistakenly kidnapped him. Addressing the press conference, ADG, Meerut zone, Rajiv Sabharwal said the kidnappers fled after seeing the large deployment of police personnel.

"We have received some inputs about them through which we are trying to nab them," he said. District borders with Meerut, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar and Sonipat in Haryana were sealed soon after getting the information of kidnapping, he added.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to slam the Yogi Adityanath government over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. Along with her tweet, the Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh tagged a media report about the kidnapping of the iron trader.

"An iron trader was kidnapped in Baghpat this morning. Women are not safe in UP. Traders are not safe. Children are not safe. Those in government make hollow speeches in election meetings. Fear prevails in public," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi..

