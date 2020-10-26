Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police arrest seven after British special forces board tanker

The tanker's operator thanked the British authorities, saying help was requested after seven stowaways who had boarded in Lagos, Nigeria, turned hostile. Troops from the Special Boat Service, Britain's elite naval special forces unit, boarded the Greek-operated Nave Andromeda near the Isle of Wight off southern England after the master of the ship said he was concerned about the safety of his crew.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-10-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 20:08 IST
Police arrest seven after British special forces board tanker
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Seven men have been arrested on suspicion of seizing control of a ship, British police said on Monday after special forces stormed an oil tanker under threat from a group of stowaways the previous evening. The tanker's operator thanked the British authorities, saying help was requested after seven stowaways who had boarded in Lagos, Nigeria, turned hostile.

Troops from the Special Boat Service, Britain's elite naval special forces unit, boarded the Greek-operated Nave Andromeda near the Isle of Wight off southern England after the master of the ship said he was concerned about the safety of his crew. "The seven men have been arrested on suspicion of seizing or exercising control of a ship by use of threats or force," police said. The men are in police custody.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel authorised the armed forces to board the tanker "to safeguard life and secure a ship that was subject to suspected hijacking", the defence ministry said. Sources with knowledge of the situation aboard the vessel said it was not a hijacking or hostage taking.

"The UK authorities had been advised by the Master that stowaways had been found on board and that he was concerned for the safety of the crew due to the increasingly hostile behaviour of the stowaways," Athens-based Navios Tanker Management said. "Happily no crew members were injured and all are safe and well," it said. "Navios Tanker Management wish to thank all the UK Authorities involved in this operation for their timely and professional response."

The seven were detained in the operation involving the SBS, the navy, coastguard and police. "Navios would also like to pay tribute to the Master of the Nave Andromeda for his exemplary response and calmness and to all the crew for their fortitude in a difficult situation," the ship operator said.

The defence ministry declined to confirm or deny the involvement of the SBS - in line with British government policy of not commenting on special forces operations. But a source with knowledge of the matter said the SBS were involved. SBS operations are usually classified.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Clear 10-year roadmap for clean energy needed to boost innovation: Amitabh Kant

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Monday stressed on the need for a clear ten-year road map to boost clean energy technologies and creating standards for innovations. Kant also called hydrogen as fuel of the future especially for commercial ve...

HC raises concern over misuse of cow slaughter act in UP

The Allahabad High Court has raised concerns over misuse of the anti-cow slaughter law in Uttar Pradesh to target innocent persons and lack of forensic evidence to prove that the recovered meat is beef. Granting bail to one Rahmuddin who wa...

Airstrike in northwestern Syria kills over 50 rebel fighters

An airstrike on a rebel training camp in northwestern Syria on Monday killed more than 50 Turkish-backed fighters and wounded nearly as many, in one of the heaviest blows to the oppositions strongest groups, a spokesman and a war monitor sa...

Priyanka Gandhi interacts with weavers from Varanasi, assures Cong support

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday interacted with weavers from Varanasi and assured them that her party was standing with them against injustice of all kinds. Priyanka Gandhi interacted with about 40 to 50 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020