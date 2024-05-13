Greek PM tells Erdogan "let's agree to disagree" on Gaza war

Greece and Turkey cannot agree on all issues related to the war in Gaza but they can agree that violence must end and a long-term ceasefire is needed, Greece's prime minister said after meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Monday.

"Let's agree to disagree," Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, responding to Erdogan who said that he was saddened by the Greek view that deems Hamas a terrorist organisation.

