Greek PM tells Erdogan "let's agree to disagree" on Gaza war
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 13-05-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 21:06 IST
- Country:
- Greece
Greece and Turkey cannot agree on all issues related to the war in Gaza but they can agree that violence must end and a long-term ceasefire is needed, Greece's prime minister said after meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Monday.
"Let's agree to disagree," Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, responding to Erdogan who said that he was saddened by the Greek view that deems Hamas a terrorist organisation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Greece
- Turkey
- Ceasefire
- Violence
- Kyriakos Mitsotakis
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Terrorism
- Hamas
- Ankara
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australian prime minister describes domestic violence as a 'national crisis' after protests
It illustrates political space given in Canada to separatism, extremism, violence: MEA on pro-Khalistan slogans at event in Canada.
Haiti's transitional council appoints new prime minister amid escalating violence
Haiti's Transitional Council Appoints New Prime Minister to Calm Violence
Australia to police internet porn, spend $600 mln on domestic violence victims