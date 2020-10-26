Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former home ministry typist held for posing as ex-IAS officer

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 26-10-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 20:31 IST
Former home ministry typist held for posing as ex-IAS officer

The Khoda police has arrested a man, who worked as a typist at the Union home ministry on a contract basis, for allegedly getting undue favours to people known to him by posing as a former IAS officer

Abhishek Kumar Chaubey, a resident of the Azad Vihar colony under the Khoda police station area, used the WhatsApp profile picture of retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer R N Chaubey and sent messages to officers on the instant messaging platform, dictating them "in a commanding tone", for getting his work done, Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Indira Puram circle Anshu Jain told PTI, adding that at times, he even reprimanded some officers

Dubey has denied charging money for the services he provided to his acquaintances, the officer said, adding that the possibility cannot be ruled out.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit out of Australia tour with hamstring injury; Siraj in Test squad, Varun in T20Is

Indias limited-over vice-captain and senior opener Rohit Sharma was on Monday left out of all three squads for the tour of Australia due to a recurring hamstring injury which is set to rule him out of the remaining part of the Indian Premie...

KKR post 149 for 9 against KXIP

Put in to bat, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 149 for 9 in their IPL match against Kings XI Punjab here on MondayBrief Scores Kolkata Knight Riders 149 for 9 in 20 overs Shubman Gill 57, Eoin Morgan 40 Mohammed Shami 335, Ravi Bishnoi 220....

500-bed children hospital to come in J&K soon: Officials

The first-state-of-the-art hospital dedicated to children with a 500-bed capacity is coming up in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. There has been a lot of focus on maternal and child health in Jammu and Kashmir, which is evident through t...

UP: Woman's headless body found stuffed in sack

A headless body of a woman stuffed in a sack was found dumped at a garbage site near a cemetery in Uttar Pradeshs Meerut on Monday, according to police. The sack, containing the body of the woman, who police believes was in her thirties, wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020