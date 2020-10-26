Left Menu
Chhattisgarh cabinet approves various amendments in state policies

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the state government gave approvals to a number of amendments in the state policies on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:51 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the state government gave approvals to a number of amendments in the state policies on Monday. As per a state government release, the Chief Minister approved the proposal for amendment in Industrial Policy 2019-24, under which Special Investment Incentive Package (Forest Region Industrial Package) has been approved to encourage manufacturing, processing, and value addition of forest produce, herbal and forest-based products, as well as food processing, manufacturing and value addition related works in the state.

Under these amendments approved by the Cabinet, in place of provision of permanent capital investment grant, industries after they start the production will be provided subsidy on permanent capital investment as follows-- in 'C' category development blocks, 40 per cent of the total investment in five years (maximum 40 lakh per year) will be provided, and in 'D' category development blocks, 50 per cent of the total investment in five years (maximum 50 lakh per year) will be provided as per the eligibility. For availing the special package, industries would have to invest minimum Rs 50 lakh and a maximum Rs 5 crore on plant and machinery. "Amendment in Chhattisgarh Industrial Land and Management Rule-2015 has been approved, under which minimum land required for establishing power substations in industrial areas operated by Industry Department will be allotted on token money of Rs 1, without any lease rent, security deposit," it said.The cabinet also amended the clause of post-allotment regulation and management of the industrial land, building, shade, division, and the land allotted from land bank, under Chhattisgarh Industrial Land and Management Rule-2015.

"Making amendments in the rules for industries that have been allotted land under Chhattisgarh Industrial Land and Management Rule-2015, Cabinet has decided to provide an additional time period of one year for the proposed industries that could not be established die to COVID-19 crisis and recession," it stated further.In the meeting, the draft of the Chhattisgarh Agriculture Produce Market (Amendment) Bill -2020 was also approved by the cabinet. Apart from that, the state cabinet approved the reformation proposal of Chhattisgarh State Rural and Other Backward Areas Development Authority, which was constituted in the year 2012 by the Chhattisgarh government for an accelerated and all-inclusive development of rural areas in the state.

Regarding the implementation of Chhattisgarh Excise Policy in the year 2013-14, the state cabinet has decided to hand over Bharat Mata Vahini Yojana to the Social Welfare Department for conducting the de-addiction drive in Chhattisgarh. Regarding the implementation of the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' by the Union Ministry of Water Power, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, the state cabinet has decided to cancel the entire Tender Life Mission (EOI) and take action as directed by the Government of India. (ANI)

Also Read: Distributed highest number of forestland pattas in country after coming to power: CM Bhupesh Baghel

