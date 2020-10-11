Distributed highest number of forestland pattas in country after coming to power: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday claimed the state government has distributed the highest number of forestland rights certificates in the country after coming to power in 2018. "It was an injustice to reject the forest rights claims, hence, when the new government came to power, action was taken to rectify this situation. Out of the cancelled claims, more than 40,000 people were given individual leases and 46,000 community leases... through 4.87 lakh pattas, lease of 51 lakh acres of land has been given, which is the highest in the country," said Baghel during the 11th episode of Lokvaani (a radio programme) on Sunday.

sharing his views on the topic "Nava Chhattisgarh: Hamar Vikas-Mor Kahani", he added the land under these forest rights pattas are now being utilised for farming, and in animal husbandry and fisheries sectors. "Return of land to tribal farmers in Lohandiguda has paved the path for setting up 200 food parks. Land for 101 food parks has already been earmarked," said an official release, adding the state government's Amcho Bastar programme has also begun to yield promising results. "People of Bastar have created their own brand of tamarind, cashew and coffee."

The chief minister added that the state government's aim is to ensure justice for the farmers, and give them a life of dignity and self-dependence. "For this, the state government procures paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal, has waived agricultural loan and irrigation tax, given concession in electricity bills, while free electricity supply to farmers from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories," stated the official release.

Further giving information about various schemes launched by his government, the CM said that under Dr Khubchand Baghel Health Support Scheme, nearly 2.71 lakh people have been provided free treatment of up to Rs 50,000 in the last nine months, whereas under Chief Minister Special Health Scheme, 315 people have been provided free treatment of up to Rs 20 lakh. "Nearly Rs 350 crore has been spent on these two schemes. After immense success of Haat-bazar Clinic Scheme and Urban Slum Health Scheme, the state government is now launching Dr Radhabai Diagnostic Centre Scheme," the release stated, adding with Mukhyamantri Suposhan Yojana, malnutrition rate in the entire state has declined by 13.79 per cent within one year.

In today's episode of Lokvaani, the Chhattisgarh CM also advised the people of the state to avoid crowded places to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection. Baghel also thanked teachers who are adopting innovative ways to impart education, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The CM said that in order to provide new opportunities to the youth, several new school-colleges have been opened in the state including, Internet of Things and Robotics Laboratories. Among other new projects, the release mentioned a bamboo-based factory in Bhopalpatnam, Bodhighat Multipurpose Project to save River Indravati, a corn-processing unit in Kondagaon and a multi-skill centre in Dantewada. Besides, a high-capacity mobile tower in Narayanpur and Jagdalpur-Hyderabad-Raipir air connectivity will bring about accelerated positive change in the state, the release added.

Finally, the CM also stressed on creating "Nava (new) Chhattisgarh" by preserving its culture, dialect-language, cuisine, and basic values. (ANI)