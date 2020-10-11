Left Menu
Development News Edition

Distributed highest number of forestland pattas in country after coming to power: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday claimed the state government has distributed the highest number of forestland rights certificates in the country after coming to power in 2018.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 11-10-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 22:37 IST
Distributed highest number of forestland pattas in country after coming to power: CM Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday claimed the state government has distributed the highest number of forestland rights certificates in the country after coming to power in 2018. "It was an injustice to reject the forest rights claims, hence, when the new government came to power, action was taken to rectify this situation. Out of the cancelled claims, more than 40,000 people were given individual leases and 46,000 community leases... through 4.87 lakh pattas, lease of 51 lakh acres of land has been given, which is the highest in the country," said Baghel during the 11th episode of Lokvaani (a radio programme) on Sunday.

sharing his views on the topic "Nava Chhattisgarh: Hamar Vikas-Mor Kahani", he added the land under these forest rights pattas are now being utilised for farming, and in animal husbandry and fisheries sectors. "Return of land to tribal farmers in Lohandiguda has paved the path for setting up 200 food parks. Land for 101 food parks has already been earmarked," said an official release, adding the state government's Amcho Bastar programme has also begun to yield promising results. "People of Bastar have created their own brand of tamarind, cashew and coffee."

The chief minister added that the state government's aim is to ensure justice for the farmers, and give them a life of dignity and self-dependence. "For this, the state government procures paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal, has waived agricultural loan and irrigation tax, given concession in electricity bills, while free electricity supply to farmers from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories," stated the official release.

Further giving information about various schemes launched by his government, the CM said that under Dr Khubchand Baghel Health Support Scheme, nearly 2.71 lakh people have been provided free treatment of up to Rs 50,000 in the last nine months, whereas under Chief Minister Special Health Scheme, 315 people have been provided free treatment of up to Rs 20 lakh. "Nearly Rs 350 crore has been spent on these two schemes. After immense success of Haat-bazar Clinic Scheme and Urban Slum Health Scheme, the state government is now launching Dr Radhabai Diagnostic Centre Scheme," the release stated, adding with Mukhyamantri Suposhan Yojana, malnutrition rate in the entire state has declined by 13.79 per cent within one year.

In today's episode of Lokvaani, the Chhattisgarh CM also advised the people of the state to avoid crowded places to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection. Baghel also thanked teachers who are adopting innovative ways to impart education, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The CM said that in order to provide new opportunities to the youth, several new school-colleges have been opened in the state including, Internet of Things and Robotics Laboratories. Among other new projects, the release mentioned a bamboo-based factory in Bhopalpatnam, Bodhighat Multipurpose Project to save River Indravati, a corn-processing unit in Kondagaon and a multi-skill centre in Dantewada. Besides, a high-capacity mobile tower in Narayanpur and Jagdalpur-Hyderabad-Raipir air connectivity will bring about accelerated positive change in the state, the release added.

Finally, the CM also stressed on creating "Nava (new) Chhattisgarh" by preserving its culture, dialect-language, cuisine, and basic values. (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Assam Rifles, Nagaland Police recover illegal liquor worth over Rs 80,000 from Wokha

In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police recovered an illegal stock of Indian-made foreign liquor IMFL, worth around Rs 84,300 from Wokha on October 9. They also seized five live rounds of point 32 mm Pistol, one Chinese grena...

16-yr-old student held in Gujarat in connection with rape, murder threat to Dhoni's daughter

A 16-year-old student from Gujarats Kutch district was arrested for allegedly giving rape and murder threats to the daughter of former captain of Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni, over social media. Following the lead given by Ranch...

FIR lodged on Congress leader Tara Yadav's complaint, Mukund Bhaskar says will file defamation

A FIR has been registered based on the complaint of Congress leader Tara Yadav who was allegedly manhandled by party workers at an event here, police said. She filed a Police complaint against some office-bearers of her own party. Based on ...

Soccer-COVID-hit Ireland draw with Wales, Haaland hits Norway hat-trick

Ireland hung on for a gritty 0-0 draw at home to Wales in their UEFA Nations League B Group 4 game in Dublin on Sunday and Erling Haaland hit a superb hat-trick as Norway hammered Romania 4-0 in Oslo in Group 1.The Irish had to overcome the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020