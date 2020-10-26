Man held with 8 kg cannabis in J&K's Samba

An alleged narcotics smuggler was arrested on Monday with eight kilograms of cannabis in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said. A police party while performing patrolling duty noticed a truck that was wrongly parked near SIDCO Chowk in Samba, they said.

When the patrolling party was about to approach the truck, the driver of the vehicle accelerated and tried to escape from the spot, they said. The alert cops intercepted the truck a few metres ahead. When the vehicle was searched, 8 kg of cannabis was recovered inside it. The accused person was identified as driver Mohmmad Iqbal Bhat of Bijbehara area of south Kashmir, who was arrested on the spot.

The contraband was also seized, they added. A case was registered at Samba police station and further investigation is on.