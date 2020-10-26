Left Menu
WHO finalising advice on de-risking elections during pandemic

Updated: 26-10-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 23:18 IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization is finalising advice on how to minimise the risk when elections are held during the coronavirus pandemic, Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergency expert, told an online briefing on Monday.

"De-risking the process of voting during an election has become an important aspect of our advice to many countries. We are currently finalising more formal advice," he said.

