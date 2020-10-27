Left Menu
Turkey says goal-oriented talks needed for Minsk group efforts to yield results

On Monday, a U.S.-backed ceasefire in the region fell under jeopardy as Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces renewed fighting in the mountain enclave, defying international efforts to end a conflict that has killed hundreds in the last month. "In order for the efforts of the Minsk group co-chairs to yield results, we see the need for goal-oriented talks in line with U.N. Security Council resolutions and international laws that aim for lasting peace, taking into consideration Armenia's violations," Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Turkey on Monday said goal-oriented talks in line with decisions by the United Nations Security Council and considering Armenia's ceasefire violations were needed for efforts by the OSCE's Minsk group to yield results, as a U.S.-backed ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh crumbled. On Monday, a U.S.-backed ceasefire in the region fell under jeopardy as Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces renewed fighting in the mountain enclave, defying international efforts to end a conflict that has killed hundreds in the last month.

"In order for the efforts of the Minsk group co-chairs to yield results, we see the need for goal-oriented talks in line with U.N. Security Council resolutions and international laws that aim for lasting peace, taking into consideration Armenia's violations," Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement. "We think the ceasefires announced can only be sustainable this way," he added.

