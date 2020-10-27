Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hamas releases Palestinian peace activists arrested after Zoom call with Israelis

Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas convicted three Palestinian peace activists of "weakening revolutionary spirit" for having held a Zoom call with Israelis peace campaigners, but ordered the release of two of them after six months in jail.

Reuters | Gaza | Updated: 27-10-2020 02:37 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 02:02 IST
Hamas releases Palestinian peace activists arrested after Zoom call with Israelis
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas convicted three Palestinian peace activists of "weakening revolutionary spirit" for having held a Zoom call with Israelis peace campaigners, but ordered the release of two of them after six months in jail. Hamas arrested Rami Aman, 39, and seven other activists in April after the conference call, describing it as "treason".

Such grassroots dialogue between Israelis and Gaza Palestinians is rare. While five of the activists were released within days of being arrested, Gaza military prosecutors charged Aman and two others with aiding Israel and ordered them jailed until their trial. One of the three was granted bail in July.

A Hamas-run military court on Monday convicted all three of "weakening revolutionary spirit" but ordered authorities to release Aman and the other campaigner who had remained in jail. Speaking to Reuters soon after his release, Aman said he had told the court he was not calling for a normalisation of ties with Israel.

"I call for a just and comprehensive peace, and believe that as long as there is occupation, there will be resistance," Aman said, referring to Israel's occupation of the West Bank and blockade of Gaza. Hamas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The military court handed Aman a one-year suspended sentence and ordered the other activist, whose name has not been made public, to be released on the basis of time served, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, which had defended them, said in a statement. Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007 and has since fought three wars with Israel. Flare-ups along the shared border are relatively frequent.

Israel regards Hamas as a terrorist group and keeps Gaza under blockade, saying its aim is to stop weapons from reaching militant groups.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mounting pressure on Portugal's health system could prompt further restrictions, minister says

Portugals national health minister warned on Monday that the countrys national health service was under grave pressure and that further restrictive measures could be coming as the number of patients in intensive care approached record level...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The United States, Russia and France set new daily records for coronavirus infections as a second wave swelled across parts of the Northern Hemisphere, forcing some countries to impose new restrictions.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interact...

Czechs tighten measures against COVID-19 with curfew, retail curbs

The Czech government ordered a 9 p.m. curfew and will limit retail sales on Sundays as part of tighter measures to curb the spread of novel coronavirus infections, ministers said on Monday.The government has stepped up restrictions three ti...

Motor racing-Dixon has high hopes for new era with Johnson as teammate

Scott Dixon, fresh off a sixth IndyCar title that put another stamp on his legacy, now looks ahead to a 2021 season in which he will not even be the most decorated member of his team with the arrival of NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson. The pair...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020