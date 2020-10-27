Plateau State to designate 7 courts to prosecute 307 suspected COVID-19 looters

Nigeria's Plateau State Government has designated seven courts to prosecute 307 suspected COVID-19 palliative looters in the state, according to a news report by Today.

The secretary to the government of the state, Danladi Atu has made this known after a state security council meeting to deliberate on the security situation following the massive looting that has been perpetrated across the state in the past two days.

Atu said, "So far, seven courts have been designated for the prosecution of the 307 suspects arrested at various locations where the looting took place.

"So far, the situation is calm but still fluid as there are still threats to attack other public and private businesses as well as individuals."

He said the council agreed to further fortify all check-points in Jos South and Jos North local government areas to enforce the curfew imposed in order to restore peace.

According to Danladi Atu that security agencies have been mandated to embark on a manhunt for the looters and ensure the stolen items are recovered while the culprits are prosecuted.

He said the council warned members of the public from consuming some of the looted food items because they are dangerous for human consumption as they have been chemically treated for preservation.