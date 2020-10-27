Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire & Fury Corps pays homage to martyrs on 74th Infantry Day

The Fire & Fury Corps celebrated the 74th Infantry Day on Tuesday with its General Officer Commanding Lieutenant General PGK Menon laying a wreath at the War Memorial in Leh and paying homage to the brave heroes who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 27-10-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 12:16 IST
Fire & Fury Corps pays homage to martyrs on 74th Infantry Day
Fire & Fury Corps General Officer Commanding Lt Gen PGK Menon laying a wreath at the War Memorial in Leh on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Fire & Fury Corps celebrated the 74th Infantry Day on Tuesday with its General Officer Commanding Lieutenant General PGK Menon laying a wreath at the War Memorial in Leh and paying homage to the brave heroes who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Lieutenant General PGK Menon, in his message, complimented the Infantrymen for their devotion to duty and indomitable spirit, while serving under trying and difficult conditions.

He acknowledged their invaluable contribution in maintaining the sanctity of the nation's borders in the Ladakh region, with fortitude and elan. He also called upon all ranks of the 'Fire & Fury' Corps to continue to draw inspiration from the heroic deeds of the bravehearts and always keep 'Nation First' in all their endeavours. The Indian Army celebrates October 27 every year as the 'Infantry Day', as it was on this day that the 1st Battalion of the Sikh Regiment landed at Srinagar airbase and displayed resoluteness and extraordinary courage to thwart the evil designs of the Pakistan Army, who had invaded Kashmir with the help of tribal raiders.

The bold and gallant actions carried out by the Indian Infantry Battalions in the ensuing days ensured that the nefarious designs of the Pakistan Army were forcefully defeated. In the Ladakh Sector, Infantry battalions of the Indian Army have been part of every war fought in the Sector, bringing laurels to the Army and to the nation.

The saga of courage and sacrifice displayed during the battle of Rezang La in 1962 and more recently during Operation Vijay in the Kargil Sector are testimonies to the spirit of sacrifice of the Indian Infantry soldier. Notably, of the 21 Param Vir Chakras awarded to date, seven PVCs were awarded to officers and men who fought in the Ladakh Sector, including three posthumous awards.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish using unpleasant words as he can sense his imminent loss in polls, says Surjewala

By Sahil Pandey Reacting to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars nine children jibe at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday said the former is resorting to such unpleasant language because he has r...

Delhi BJP leaders participate in coronavirus awareness campaign

Delhi BJP leaders, including party president&#160;Adesh Gupta, on Tuesday participated in a coronavirus awareness campaign at prominent road intersections in the city and appealed to people to follow safety measures. Gupta along with othe...

How Bitcoin Scammers Target Men and Use Their Secrets Against Them

Did you and your ex break up Or have you been watching objectionable content and had secrets that nobody should ever know You could probably be afraid that someone may use your dark side as a threat against you. Not even a hard soul can wit...

CM Nitish Kumar won't speak on real issues like inflation, corruption: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that by commenting on my family, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is targeting Prime Minister Modi and moreover he can only indulge in abusing me but he wont speak on the real issues...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020