No trick or treating: Halloween is cancelled for England's high risk areas

Trick or treating during Halloween is banned in the areas of England in the highest level of COVID-19 lockdown, a junior minister in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government said on Tuesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-10-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 13:50 IST
No trick or treating: Halloween is cancelled for England's high risk areas
Trick or treating during Halloween is banned in the areas of England in the highest level of COVID-19 lockdown, a junior minister in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government said on Tuesday. Asked by LBC radio if trick or treating - a tradition in which children go from house to house asking for goodies or threatening a trick - was banned, junior business minister Nadhim Zahawi said: "Sadly - tier three - you can't"

"It's a tough thing," Zahawi said. Halloween, celebrated on Oct. 31, dates back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain when people would try to ward off ghosts. Some of the traditions of the festival were incorporated into Catholic vigils such as All Hallows' Eve.

