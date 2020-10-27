US Secy of State Pompeo, Defence Secy Esper call on PM Modi

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US Ambassador to India Ken Juster were also present during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar and Singh held the third edition of the 2+2 talks with US Secretary of State Pompeo and Defence Secretary Esper. India and the US also signed the landmark defence pact, BECA, that will allow sharing of high-end military technology, geospatial maps and classified satellite data between their militaries.

At the 2+2 talks, the two sides also vowed to ramp up their security ties and boost strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific amidst China's growing economic and military clout in the region..