US Secy of State Pompeo, Defence Secy Esper call on PM Modi
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US Ambassador to India Ken Juster were also present during the meeting. Earlier in the day, Jaishankar and Singh held the third edition of the 2+2 talks with US Secretary of State Pompeo and Defence Secretary Esper.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:06 IST
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US Ambassador to India Ken Juster were also present during the meeting.
Earlier in the day, Jaishankar and Singh held the third edition of the 2+2 talks with US Secretary of State Pompeo and Defence Secretary Esper. India and the US also signed the landmark defence pact, BECA, that will allow sharing of high-end military technology, geospatial maps and classified satellite data between their militaries.
At the 2+2 talks, the two sides also vowed to ramp up their security ties and boost strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific amidst China's growing economic and military clout in the region..
- READ MORE ON:
- Mark T Esper
- S
- the 2+2
- Narendra Modi
- Rajnath Singh
- Singh
- Mike Pompeo
- Ken Juster
- Jaishankar
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh dedicates 44 bridges constructed by BRO to nation
Bihar Minister Vinod Singh passes away, Nitish Kumar terms it as 'personal loss'
Pakistan, China appear to be on a mission to create disputes at borders: Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh dedicates 44 major built by BRO bridges to Nation
Kalyan Singh recovers from COVID, discharged from Ghaziabad hospital