Infantry Day celebrated at Wellington Military Station in TN

A solemn and befitting War Memorial Service marked the 74th Infantry Day on Tuesday at the Wellington Military Station (WMS) in neighbouring Nilgiris District in Tamil Nadu. The service was held at the Madras Regiment War Memorial, the monolith structure built in 1950 to honour the supreme sacrifices of the Thambis of the regiment in all conflicts and wars since World War II till date, an official release said.

The event was a befitting tribute to the Infantry of Indian Army for its valour, courage and sacrifice, it said. Infantry Day is celebrated on October 27 to mark the landing of first Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 to push back Pakistan supported intruders.

Lt Gen Y V K Mohan, Commandant of the Defence Service Staff College and the senior most Infantry Officer in WMS, led the service and paid floral tributes to "the brave infantrymen who made the supreme sacrifice of their lives in the service of our Motherland," the release said. Brigadier Rajeshwar Singh, Station Commander of WMS and Commandant of the Madras Regimental Centre, and Brigadier Ajit Singh, (Rtd), senior most Infantry veteran in Nilgiris, and earmarked soldiers also participated.