Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infantry Day celebrated at Wellington Military Station in TN

A solemn and befitting War Memorial Service marked the 74th Infantry Day on Tuesday at the Wellington Military Station (WMS) in neighbouring Nilgiris District in Tamil Nadu. Brigadier Rajeshwar Singh, Station Commander of WMS and Commandant of the Madras Regimental Centre, and Brigadier Ajit Singh, (Rtd), senior most Infantry veteran in Nilgiris, and earmarked soldiers also participated.

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 27-10-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 17:35 IST
Infantry Day celebrated at Wellington Military Station in TN

A solemn and befitting War Memorial Service marked the 74th Infantry Day on Tuesday at the Wellington Military Station (WMS) in neighbouring Nilgiris District in Tamil Nadu. The service was held at the Madras Regiment War Memorial, the monolith structure built in 1950 to honour the supreme sacrifices of the Thambis of the regiment in all conflicts and wars since World War II till date, an official release said.

The event was a befitting tribute to the Infantry of Indian Army for its valour, courage and sacrifice, it said. Infantry Day is celebrated on October 27 to mark the landing of first Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 to push back Pakistan supported intruders.

Lt Gen Y V K Mohan, Commandant of the Defence Service Staff College and the senior most Infantry Officer in WMS, led the service and paid floral tributes to "the brave infantrymen who made the supreme sacrifice of their lives in the service of our Motherland," the release said. Brigadier Rajeshwar Singh, Station Commander of WMS and Commandant of the Madras Regimental Centre, and Brigadier Ajit Singh, (Rtd), senior most Infantry veteran in Nilgiris, and earmarked soldiers also participated.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

American citizen kidnapped in southern Niger, sources say

Unidentified gunmen on motorbikes kidnapped an American man in rural southern Niger in the early hours of Tuesday, three security sources and two officials said.The kidnapping occurred about 0100 local time midnight GMT in a village outside...

Odd News Roundup: Magpie swoops Australian reporter moments before he goes on air

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Magpie swoops Australian reporter moments before he goes on airA magpie swooped an Australian reporter in the face on Monday, moments before the journalist went live on air for the evening b...

COVID-19 to erode 3 yrs of fiscal consolidation gains of states: RBI

The additional outgo to combat the impact of COVID-19 will significantly erode the fiscal consolidation achieved by the state governments in the past three years, an RBI report said on Tuesday. In its study of the state budgets of 2020-21, ...

Five suspects appear at court in Meyiwa murder case

Five suspects arrested in connection with the murder of the late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, have appeared at the Boksburg Magistrates Court this morning.Meyiwa was shot and killed on 26 October 2014 in Voslo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020