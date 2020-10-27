Mumbai Police bans drones, flying objects within city till November 28

Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued an order banning drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, aerial missiles, and para-gliders in the area under the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate from October 30 to November 28. The order is issued under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), 1973.

Giving the reason behind the ban, the police said, " it is likely that terrorist or anti-national elements might make use of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, aerial missiles and para-gliders in their attack and thereby target VVIPs, endangering the life of public at large, destroy public property and cause disturbance to law and order in the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate." The police added that it has become necessary that "certain restrictions" should be put on the activities of such elements across the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate to prevent probable sabotage through such flying objects, and therefore some 'preventive and protective measures' were needed to be taken to prevent the same. (ANI)

