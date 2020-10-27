Left Menu
Turkish court sentences U.S. consulate employee to 5 yrs jail

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 27-10-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 20:06 IST
Turkish court sentences U.S. consulate employee to 5 yrs jail
An Istanbul court on Tuesday sentenced a local U.S. consulate employee to jail for aiding the network Ankara accuses of attempting a 2016 coup, in a verdict that could further strain the ties between Turkey and the United States.

Nazmi Mete Canturk, a Turkish security officer at the Istanbul consulate, was sentenced to five years and two months. The court did not arrest Canturk, meaning he will be free pending appeal.

