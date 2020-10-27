Czech president to appoint new health minister on Thursday

Czech president to appoint new health minister on ThursdayReuters | Prague | Updated: 27-10-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 21:01 IST
Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint Jan Blatny as the new health minister on Oct. 29, his spokesman said on Tuesday.
Blatny will replace Roman Prymula. Prime Minister Andrej Babis moved to sack Prymula on Friday for holding a meeting in a restaurant closed under government restrictions, which a tabloid newspaper reported.
- READ MORE ON:
- Czech
- Roman Prymula
- Andrej Babis
- Milos Zeman
ALSO READ
Dismay and calls for aid as some Czech businesses closed and pub times curtailed
EIB signs CZK 1.3bn loan with Central Bohemia Region in Czech Republic
Czech government closes bars, schools in what PM calls 'one shot' to curb COVID-19 surge
Czech government closing bars, shifting schools to distance learning amid COVID-19 surge
Czech coach has virus, will miss Scotland game