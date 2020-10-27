Left Menu
Unified Headquarters Mechanism reviews security situation in NE

The Operational Group of the anti-insurgency Unified Headquarters Mechanism held a meeting here on Tuesday to review the prevailing security situation in the North East region and Assam in particular.

27-10-2020
The Operational Group of the anti-insurgency Unified Headquarters Mechanism held a meeting here on Tuesday to review the prevailing security situation in the North East region and Assam in particular. The meeting chaired by GOC, Gajraj Corps, Lt Gen Shantanu Dayal deliberated on aspects of Intelligence, law and order, counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations, social media and measures coordinated to ensure a secure environment in the state, a defence release said.

It also emphasised the need for proactive measures to avoid any adverse law and order situation in the wake of forthcoming events like state and Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) elections and Republic Day celebrations. The meeting was attended by Assam Additional Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua, Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and senior officials of the Army, state administration and paramilitary forces, including representatives of BSF, CRPF and SSB, the release said.

As part of the Unified Headquarters Mechanism established in Assam in early 1990s, the Strategy Group functions under the Assam Chief Secretary and the Operational Group is headed by the Tezpur-based GOC of Gajraj Corps. The Operational Group is responsible for formulating and streamlining counter insurgency and counter terrorism at the operational and tactical level.

The smooth and efficient functioning of the mechanism has resulted in greater synergy between the administration and the security forces, and overall improvement of the security situation in Assam, the defence release added.

