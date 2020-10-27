DTC and NBCC ink MOUs to build multi-level bus depots in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the construction of 'first of its kind', multi-level bus depots in the national capital on Tuesday. Public transporter Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and construction major National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the multi-level bus depot project which will be constructed at Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar localities of New Delhi.

Taking to social media, Kejriwal wrote, "DTC and NBCC have signed MOUs today to build multi-level bus depots at Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar, first such depots in the country, with all modern facilities. More buses could now be parked in limited available space. "Parking cost per bus" will be much lower." Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot wrote on Twitter, "Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal Ji, Multilevel Bus Depots would soon be a reality in Delhi." (ANI)