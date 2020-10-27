Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahead of assembly bypolls, 2 held with Rs 25 lakh in Gujarat

Ahead of assembly bypolls in Gujarat, the Bharuch district police on Tuesday detained two persons with unaccounted cash of Rs 25 lakh allegedly meant to be delivered to Congress candidate from the Karjan seat Kiritsinh Jadeja, said officials.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-10-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 23:21 IST
Ahead of assembly bypolls, 2 held with Rs 25 lakh in Gujarat

Ahead of assembly bypolls in Gujarat, the Bharuch district police on Tuesday detained two persons with unaccounted cash of Rs 25 lakh allegedly meant to be delivered to Congress candidate from the Karjan seat Kiritsinh Jadeja, said officials. The two were identified as Vadodara residents Dipaksinh Chauhan and Ravi Mokaria, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jambusar division, A G Gohil.

However, the Gujarat Congress rejected the police claim that the cash was meant for Jadeja and alleged they were trying to malign his image at the BJP's behest. The duo was stopped during a routine vehicle check at Mulad toll booth on NH 48 near Jambusar town of Bharuch when they were going towards Vadodara from Surat in their car on Tuesday evening, said Gohil.

We found a bag containing Rs 25 lakh in cash from their car. They told us the cash was meant to be delivered to Kiritsinh Jadeja, the Congress candidate from Karjan in Vadodara district. "The duo said the cash was given to them by a Surat resident, Jayanti Suhagiya, Gohil told reporters.

Since we suspect that the cash is unaccounted for, we have seized it and informed the Income-Tax department. "We have also informed the Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat and the collector and district election officer of Vadodara about the seizure, he said Gohil.

He said further investigation into the case will be carried out by the Special Operations Group of the Bharuch police. Karjan is one of the eight assembly seats going to bypolls on November 3.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi claimed the police were working at the behest of the BJP to malign the image of its candidate from Karjan. "The BJP is rattled because the Congress candidate is winning in Karjan. The police are working at the behest of the ruling party to malign the image of our candidate.

"The police should focus more on maintaining law and order instead of blindly following orders from (state capital) Gandhinagar," said Doshi..

TRENDING

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan doubles domestic fuel prices to help cut budget deficit

Sudan doubled domestic fuel prices on Tuesday, a move that should help reduce a gaping budget deficit but is sure to anger many of the countrys impoverished citizens.The government, which has long fixed fuel prices at some of the lowest lev...

France reports 523 new deaths from COVID-19, highest daily toll since April

France reported 523 new deaths from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the highest daily toll since April 22, health ministry data showed.Tuesdays death toll data included hospital deaths, which are reported on a daily basis, and 235 retir...

Trump supporters rally at US Embassy in Jerusalem

A convoy of cars decorated with American flags and Trump 2020 banners on Tuesday drove from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, holding a rally outside the US Embassy in support of the American president ahead of next weeks election. Some two dozen vehi...

Portals of Rangnath temple in Vrindavan to reopen for devotees on Oct 30

The portals of Rangnath temple in Vrindavan will reopen for devotees from October 30, according to the temple administration. Chief executive officer of the temple Angha Srinivasan said adhering to COVID-19 guidelines has been made obligato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020