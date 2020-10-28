Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judge stops Election Day gun ban near Michigan polling sites

They said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, had exceeded her authority in banning people from openly carrying guns within 100 feet of polling places. Critics argued that Benson failed to go through a formal rule-making process as required under state law.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 28-10-2020 06:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 06:47 IST
Judge stops Election Day gun ban near Michigan polling sites

A judge on Tuesday blocked a sudden ban on the open display of guns near Michigan polling places on Election Day. Judge Christopher Murray acted just a few hours after hearing a challenge from gun-rights groups. They said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, had exceeded her authority in banning people from openly carrying guns within 100 feet of polling places.

Critics argued that Benson failed to go through a formal rule-making process as required under state law. “To be clear: This case is not about the fragile state of mind of 21 voters, and what (Benson) envisions is the appropriate level of wokeness by voters,” said Dean Greenblatt, attorney for the group Michigan Open Carry. “It's the question of raw abuse and assumption of power not authorized by law.” An appeal is possible.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Barcelona agree to join European Super League, says Bartomeu

Barcelona have accepted a proposal to join a new European Super League, a move that would secure the clubs financial future, Josep Maria Bartomeu said after resigning as president on Tuesday. Bartomeu and the rest of the board of directors ...

New study shows food rich in omega-3 EPA, ALA can reduce risk of death after heart attack

A new study found that regular consumption of foods rich in omega-3 eicosapentaenoic acid EPA, found in marine foods like fatty fish, and alpha-linolenic acid ALA, found in plant foods like walnuts, was associated with improved outcomes in ...

French authorities considering re-introducing self-isolation regime for month

Paris France, October 28 ANISputnik The French authorities are considering re-introducing the self-isolation regime in the country for a month amid the deteriorating epidemiological situation, BFMTV reported citing its sources. The decisi...

High vitamin A, E, and D intake linked to fewer respiratory complaints in adults

High vitamin A, E, and D intake may be linked to fewer respiratory complaints in adults, suggests an analysis of nationally representative long term survey data. The results of the study were published online in the journal BMJ Nutrition Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020