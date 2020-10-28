Left Menu
Nigeria: NEC sets committee to address unemployment and national security

The National Executive Council (NEC) of Nigeria has set up a committee to address unemployment and national security in the country, according to a news report by Today.

Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo's spokesperson, Laolu Akande, said in a mail sent to newsmen that this was part of the council's resolutions at its meeting on October 26.

The decision was taken on the backdrop of issues triggered by the weeks-long #EndSARS protests where young Nigerians sought an end to police brutality before it was hijacked by hoodlums who have caused chaos across the country in the past week.

Headed by the vice-president, the committee has the governors of Sokoto, Borno State, Niger, Ondo, Ebonyi, the Delta States as members.

The committee, Akande said, is expected to engage relevant stakeholders to chart a way forward on employment, social safety net programs, and national unity among other key issues of concern for the country.

This, he said will be done alongside engaging with security agencies, including at the state level, "to provide compensation for those who have incurred losses in the last few weeks and a framework for social security to deal with the problem of unemployment and poverty in the country."

Four in 10 Nigerians are poor and the country's unemployment rate rose to 27.1 percent in the second quarter of 2020, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

"The council observed the low morale of security operatives during the period and members resolved to commend the Nigeria police and all the security agencies for their handling of what is clearly an unprecedented problem," Akande said in his statement.

