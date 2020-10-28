Left Menu
Civil judge dismissed for torturing minor girl in Uttarakhand

An order to dismiss Haridwar Civil Judge (Senior Division) Deepali Sharma from service for torturing a minor girl was issued by Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi following the Governor's consent, the sources said. Her dismissal is in keeping with a resolution to this effect passed by a full bench of the Uttarakhand High Court and the recommendation of the state government.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 28-10-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 14:09 IST
A civil judge in Uttarakhand has been dismissed from service for allegedly torturing a minor girl who worked as a domestic help at her residence, official sources here said on Wednesday. An order to dismiss Haridwar Civil Judge (Senior Division) Deepali Sharma from service for torturing a minor girl was issued by Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi following the Governor's consent, the sources said.

Her dismissal is in keeping with a resolution to this effect passed by a full bench of the Uttarakhand High Court and the recommendation of the state government.   The 13-year-old girl worked at Sharma's residence in Haridwar as a domestic help from 2015 to 2018.                Sharma was under suspension in connection with the case since February 2018.Her suspension had followed a police raid at her Haridwar residence in January 2018 in compliance with an order of the Uttarakhand High Court.          Police found during the raid that the girl had several injury marks on her body.  The girl was rescued and a charge sheet filed against Sharma which led to her suspension about a month later. The high court had intervened in the matter on the basis of a report submitted to the court by the Haridwar District Judge Rajendra Singh about the alleged torture of the girl at Sharma's residence.PTI ALM DV DV

