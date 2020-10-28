Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panel exonerates junior judoka after NADA DCO fails to establish dope test evasion

The National Anti-Doping Agency's Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) has exonerated junior judoka Jitesh Dagar of the charge that he evaded a dope test during a selection trial last year after NADA's Dope Control Officer failed to produce any clinching evidence against him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 14:27 IST
Panel exonerates junior judoka after NADA DCO fails to establish dope test evasion

The National Anti-Doping Agency's Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) has exonerated junior judoka Jitesh Dagar of the charge that he evaded a dope test during a selection trial last year after NADA's Dope Control Officer failed to produce any clinching evidence against him. The event in question was the open selection trial for the Asia Oceanic and Junior Judo Championship held in Bhopal on June 13, 2019.

Dagar was provisionally suspended on charges that he left the venue without providing his urine sample for mandatory dope testing after finishing third in the +100 kg category following a semi-final loss. However, NADA's ADDP comprising chairman Sunny Choudhary, Col (Dr) RK Chengappa and Kuldeep Handoo ruled that there is no conclusive evidence that the Dope Control Officers in question had informed the judoka that he needs to provide his sample.

"The DCO's report failed to satisfy the panel that they had approached the athlete after the event and that the athlete evaded after being approached," Dagar's lawyer Parth Goswami told PTI on Wednesday. "Athlete was never approached or notified for the test and therefore there was no question of evading the dope test," he said in his client's defence. NADA had charged the athlete under ADRV (Anti Doping Rules Violations) clause 2.3 which can lead up to four years of suspension for evading dope tests.

However, the panel, in its conclusion report, pointed that NADA's DCO was "casual" in his approach and asked the anti-doping body to keep official documentation of the date and timing of intimation to athletes. "In the facts and circumstances of this case, where it is clear and not proved from the report of the DCO or any other evidence that any announcement was made that the athletes who have alleged to have secured particular positions in their weight category will have to submit themselves for dope testing," the panel observed.

The report categorically stated, "NADA has failed to prove that violations under clause 2.3 of Anti-Doping Rules has taken place. .... the athlete is exonerated from charges levelled against him for intentionally evading submitting the urine sample for testing." PTI KHS PM PM.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bribes being sought to make NHM employees permanent: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday alleged that some people in Maharashtra were demanding bribes for making contractual employees of the National Health Mission permanent. This corruption runs into Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore...

Pope says "lady" COVID must be obeyed, forgoes mask

Pope Francis on Wednesday described the COVID-19 pandemic as a tough lady taskmaster who must be obeyed, but he and most close aides did not wear masks at his general audience.At the start of the indoor audience, Francis apologized to peopl...

Case registered in Rajasthan after man alleges forcible conversion

A case has been registered under the SC and ST prevention of atrocities Act and other sections of the IPC on a complaint by a Dalit man in Alwar alleging he was forcibly converted to Islam in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The man, iden...

"Flat and fierce": Israeli breast cancer survivor celebrates scars topless

Shirtless beneath a pink blazer, Eylon Nuphar stands scarred and proud as she poses for the cover of an Israeli womens magazine one month after undergoing a double mastectomy.Nuphar, 49, an Israeli performing artist, chose not to have her b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020