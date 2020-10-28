Mathura court to hear tomorrow hearing on bail pleas of two with alleged PFI links

A Mathura court on Wednesday was adjourned for tomorrow hearing on the bail plea of one Masood Ahmed, with alleged links to the Popular Front of India (PFI), who was arrested on his way to Hathras earlier this month. The court will now hear the bail plea of two accused in the matter -- Masood and Alam -- on Thursday. Two others accused in the matter are currently in jail.

The four accused -- Atiq-ur Rehman, a resident of Muzaffarnagar; Siddique of Kerala's Malappuram; Masood Ahmed of Bahraich; and Alam of Rampur -- are accused of going to Hathras with an intention to disrupt peace as part of a larger conspiracy. According to the police, mobile phones, laptops and suspicious literature (adversely affecting peacekeeping) were recovered from their possession. (ANI)