Woman attacked, gang-raped in Rajasthan’s Banswara, 2 held

A woman was allegedly attacked and raped by two people in Rajasthans Banswara, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on May 5 when the 19-year-old woman was returning home after attending a wedding function, police said. They forcefully took her to an isolated place and allegedly gang-raped her, Deputy Superintendent of Police Banswara Suryaveer Singh said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-05-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 17:08 IST
A woman was allegedly attacked and raped by two people in Rajasthan's Banswara, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on May 5 when the 19-year-old woman was returning home after attending a wedding function, police said. According to the complaint registered by the woman, Kalu along with another man stopped her mid-way when she was returning home. They forcefully took her to an isolated place and allegedly gang-raped her, Deputy Superintendent of Police Banswara Suryaveer Singh said. "They forced her to go with them but when she refused, Kalu hit her with a sword due to which she received head injuries and two fingers of her right hand were cut," he said. The victim was referred to a hospital in Udaipur where she is undergoing treatment. The accused were detained and further investigation is underway, he added.

