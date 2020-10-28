Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defence Ministry committed to help Army achieve advantages in all areas: Rajnath Singh

The Ministry of Defence is committed to facilitate the Army in their forward movement on road to reforms and help them in achieving advantages in all areas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 15:05 IST
Defence Ministry committed to help Army achieve advantages in all areas: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Defence is committed to facilitate the Army in their forward movement on road to reforms and help them in achieving advantages in all areas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday. "The Indian Army has been successful in addressing several challenges to the security and sovereignty of this country since Independence. Be it the problem of terrorism, insurgency or any external attack, the Army has played a significant role in neutralising those threats," Singh said addressing the Army Commanders' Conference here.

Singh, in a series of tweets, said that he was extremely proud of the initiatives undertaken by the Indian Army in the current security environment and said that the government will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the arms of the armed forces. "The Ministry of Defence is committed to facilitate the Army in their forward movement on road to reforms and help them in achieving advantages in all areas. We will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the arms of our Armed forces," he added.

Speaking about the threats at the western border, Singh said that our neighbour is a habitual offender, sources said. The Army Commanders' Conference, an apex level biannual event, which formulates important policy decisions through collegiate deliberations in the Indian Army, is being held in New Delhi from October 26 to 29, 2020.

The event is generally attended by senior officers of the Army including the VCOAS, all Army Commanders, Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) of the Army HQ and other senior officers. On the first day, deliberations were held on matters related to Human Resource Management and the conference was addressed by the CDS and all the three Service Chiefs (COAS, CNS and CAS).

The last day of the conference will include an update by the Director-General of Border Roads (DGBR) on the various infrastructure development projects being undertaken by the BRO and allied formations. Automation initiatives to optimise utilisation of manpower at various levels of the Army will also be discussed. The conference will close with the presentation of the Sports Trophy and Flight Safety Trophy, followed by the closing address by the COAS. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two Kerala ministers get bail in assembly ruckus case

A court here on Wednesday granted bail to two Kerala ministers in a criminal case registered in connection with the ruckus inside the state Assembly in 2015 during the tenure of previous congress-led UDF government. Chief Judicial Magistrat...

2 Army personnel injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Two Army personnel were injured in a mine blast along the Line of control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Wednesday, official sources saidThe two personnel stepped on an anti-personnel mine triggering a blast during patrolling ...

Bribes being sought to make NHM employees permanent: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday alleged that some people in Maharashtra were demanding bribes for making contractual employees of the National Health Mission permanent. This corruption runs into Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore...

Pope says "lady" COVID must be obeyed, forgoes mask

Pope Francis on Wednesday described the COVID-19 pandemic as a tough lady taskmaster who must be obeyed, but he and most close aides did not wear masks at his general audience.At the start of the indoor audience, Francis apologized to peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020