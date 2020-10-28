Man hangs himself to death in Delhi, suicide note blames landlord

A 35-year-old man allegedly hanged himself to death at his rented accommodation in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Naresh Kumar who ran a tattoo shop in South Extension-I, police said. In a suicide note, Kumar has accused his landlord Anil Baisla of harassment, they said. During a preliminary probe, it emerged that Kumar and his landlord had some money dispute over payment of rent. Baisla had also filed a court case against Kumar and the hearing was scheduled on Wednesday, a senior police officer said. "On Wednesday, we received information at the K M Pur Police Station from AIIMS Trauma Centre that one Naresh Kumar had hanged himself at his house. He was admitted to the hospital by his younger brother Gopal Krishan, Karan and Mohit. Kumar was declared dead during treatment," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. A case under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) has been registered in this regard, he said. Kumar was married but his family lived separately, police added. PTI AMP SRY