Youth shot dead in clash over IPL betting in Aligarh

A 24-year-old man was shot dead in Aligarh old city area allegedly after a dispute over IPL betting led to a clash between rival factions, police said on Wednesday. Shakit (24), a Valmiki youth, was shot dead allegedly by two youths belonging to the Kori caste on Tuesday night.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 28-10-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 16:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 24-year-old man was shot dead in Aligarh old city area allegedly after a dispute over IPL betting led to a clash between rival factions, police said on Wednesday. Shakit (24), a Valmiki youth, was shot dead allegedly by two youths belonging to the Kori caste on Tuesday night. According to the report filed by the victim's family, a minor argument over a motorcycle accident sparked the clash, police said.

The locals have however alleged that the area has become a hub of betting with the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season and there is a traditional rivalry between the two sub-castes in that area which led to the incident, police said. A probe is on to ascertain the claims, they added.

Shakit was rushed to the Malkhan Singh district hospital on Tuesday night but succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted. As news of the shooting spread, incidents of arson were reported from the area as rival groups belonging to the Kori caste clashed with those belonging to the Valmikis.

SSP Muniraj G told mediapersons that heavy police deployment has been put in place since late Tuesday night and the situation is under control. He said one person has been arrested from the spot and the police are searching for another person who has been named in the killing.

In reply to a question, the SSP said the motive behind the killing is being probed and "if it is found to be connected with betting then that charge will be investigated".

