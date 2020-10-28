NGT directs poultry farm owner to make representation against closure order

The National Green Tribunal Wednesday directed the owner of a poultry farm to make a representation within two weeks before the Haryana state pollution control board against closure of its unit. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the right to pollution-free environment being a basic right, the appellant poultry farm can be allowed to continue only if it shows that it was compliant with the environmental norms, including its location.

"Since it is not clear from the impugned order whether the appellant was heard before the impugned order was passed, by way of abundant caution, we permit the appellant to make a representation within two weeks from today. If such a representation is made within two weeks, decision thereon be taken within one month thereafter," the bench said. The tribunal made clear that irrespective of the date of the guidelines on poultry farms, the Board must satisfy itself about compliance of norms, including the location of the appellant, if it is to be allowed to operate. The green panel was hearing a plea filed by Prem Poultry Farm which had approached the NGT against the state pollution control board's order directing closure of the unit noting lack of proper waste storage facilities.

The petitioner contended that it was not given an opportunity to explain its position and the said shortcomings do not exist. The NGT said even if it is to be accepted that the appellant was not given such an opportunity, it could have explained its position by making a suitable representation to the Board. PTI PKS RDM RDM