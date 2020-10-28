Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT directs poultry farm owner to make representation against closure order

The green panel was hearing a plea filed by Prem Poultry Farm which had approached the NGT against the state pollution control board's order directing closure of the unit noting lack of proper waste storage facilities. The petitioner contended that it was not given an opportunity to explain its position and the said shortcomings do not exist.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 17:48 IST
NGT directs poultry farm owner to make representation against closure order

The National Green Tribunal Wednesday directed the owner of a poultry farm to make a representation within two weeks before the Haryana state pollution control board against closure of its unit. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the right to pollution-free environment being a basic right, the appellant poultry farm can be allowed to continue only if it shows that it was compliant with the environmental norms, including its location.

"Since it is not clear from the impugned order whether the appellant was heard before the impugned order was passed, by way of abundant caution, we permit the appellant to make a representation within two weeks from today. If such a representation is made within two weeks, decision thereon be taken within one month thereafter," the bench said. The tribunal made clear that irrespective of the date of the guidelines on poultry farms, the Board must satisfy itself about compliance of norms, including the location of the appellant, if it is to be allowed to operate. The green panel was hearing a plea filed by Prem Poultry Farm which had approached the NGT against the state pollution control board's order directing closure of the unit noting lack of proper waste storage facilities.

The petitioner contended that it was not given an opportunity to explain its position and the said shortcomings do not exist. The NGT said even if it is to be accepted that the appellant was not given such an opportunity, it could have explained its position by making a suitable representation to the Board. PTI PKS  RDM RDM

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Southwest monsoon withdraws from country, northeast monsoon commences: IMD

The southwest monsoon finally withdrew from the entire country on Wednesday, 13 days after its normal date of retreat, the India Meteorological Department IMD said. With this, the northeast monsoon, a phenomenon that brings rainfall over Ta...

Goa govt approves action plan to deal with climate change

The Goa cabinet on Wednesday approved the Goa State Biodiversity Boards action plan, which has claimed that nearly 15 per cent of the states land, especially in the coastal zones, is vulnerable to flooding in case of extreme rainfall or ris...

PM Modi, Nitish Kumar does not talk of issues of farmers, workers, small businesses: Rahul Gandhi in Darbhanga rally

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister saying they do not talk of development and issues related to farmers, workers and small businessmen of Bihar. Speaking at a public rally ...

Killing of nine people: 24-year old sentenced to death by Telangana court in speedy trial

In one of the fastest trials and that too amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a 24-year old man was on Wednesday sentenced to death by a court in Telangana in the sensational case of murder of nine people, including six members of a family, in Warr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020