Man apprehended with 5kg ganja in Goa's Mapusa
The Crime Branch of the Goa Police has apprehended a man along with 5 kg of ganja worth Rs 5 lakh in North Goa's Mapusa, police said on Wednesday.ANI | North Goa (Goa) | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 18:02 IST
The Crime Branch of the Goa Police has apprehended a man along with 5 kg of ganja worth Rs 5 lakh in North Goa's Mapusa, police said on Wednesday.
According to the police, the one Brijesh Kumar, a resident of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended on the intervening night of October 27 and 28 in Mapusa.
The accused stated that he received the ganja for the upcoming tourist season in Goa, the police said. (ANI)
Also Read: SC extends time till Jan, 2021 to Goa mining firms to transport royalty paid iron ore
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa