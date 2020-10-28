Left Menu
Man apprehended with 5kg ganja in Goa's Mapusa

The Crime Branch of the Goa Police has apprehended a man along with 5 kg of ganja worth Rs 5 lakh in North Goa's Mapusa, police said on Wednesday.

ANI | North Goa (Goa) | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 18:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

According to the police, the one Brijesh Kumar, a resident of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended on the intervening night of October 27 and 28 in Mapusa.

The accused stated that he received the ganja for the upcoming tourist season in Goa, the police said. (ANI)

