Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lone protester climbs factory chimney to tell Belarus leader to quit

In his left hand, he holds a red and white flag, the symbol of the protest movement against the veteran president. "You must announce your departure, you must halt violence and you must release all political prisoners," says the young factory worker, who gives his name as Viktor Mankevich.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 18:38 IST
Lone protester climbs factory chimney to tell Belarus leader to quit

The young man in the black woollen ski hat is nervous. He pauses repeatedly to catch his breath and remember the short speech he has prepared. But when he speaks, he addresses Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in a firm, clear voice. In his left hand, he holds a red and white flag, the symbol of the protest movement against the veteran president.

"You must announce your departure, you must halt violence and you must release all political prisoners," says the young factory worker, who gives his name as Viktor Mankevich. A video https://twitter.com/HannaLiubakova/status/1321398280933253120 posted on Twitter on Tuesday shows Mankevich making his lonely protest after climbing a ladder to reach a narrow platform near the top of a factory chimney.

"Don't destroy our country. If you have anything human about you, if you really care about Belarus, then go. Go now, before it's too late," he tells Lukashenko. Shortly afterwards, he was arrested by police, according to the news website Tut.By, quoting colleagues.

An interior ministry spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment. The desperate protest gesture comes at a critical moment for the opposition movement, which accuses Lukashenko of rigging a presidential election on Aug. 9 and had given him until last Sunday night to resign or face a national strike.

The three-day-old strike has so far failed to paralyse the country as the opposition had threatened. Its leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has said the strike movement is growing, but that it faces "colossal pressure" from the authorities.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Faridabad Deputy Commissioner meets family of 21-year-old Ballabgarh murder victim

Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Yadav on Wednesday met the family members of a 21-year-old girl who was shot dead in Ballabgarh on Monday and said the security arrangements have been made for the family. We have been engaged in the ma...

Rhea's accusations against Sushant's sisters `speculative': CBI

The CBI on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that Rhea Chakrabortys accusation that late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs sisters obtained a fake medical prescription for him was mostly speculative. Such speculation cannot be the basis of an ...

Sukhbir Singh Badal says centre should not victimize farmers for agitating against agri-laws

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said that the Union government should not victimize farmers for agitating against the agriculture laws. According to a statement from the party, Badal said the Union governm...

Spectrum auction likely early next year; will not bid for 5G spectrum if reserve price is high: Bharti Airtel

The Department of Telecommunications might conduct spectrum auction between January and March next year but Bharti Airtel will refrain from bidding for 5G spectrum if the reserve price is high, a top official of the telecom company said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020